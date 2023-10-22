KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik finally won their first World Tour title with a victory over Indonesians Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana in the final match of the 2023 Denmark Open in Odense tonight.

Playing in Jyske Bank Arena, the fifth-seeded 2022 world champions were in a class of their own as they strolled through the match, winning 21-13, 21-17 in 33 minutes.

In contrast to their nervous opponents, Aaron-Wooi Yik played with maturity born of their hard-earned experience as Malaysia’s number one men’s doubles pair, controlling the court well in the first set and building a five-point lead at 11-6 before finishing off their rivals with a difference of eight points.

The Indonesians tried to mount a comeback in the second set, but Aaron-Wooi Yik continued to dominate and kept them at bay with their high-quality gameplay, with Aaron sealing their well-deserved victory with a strong smash.

The Denmark Open, a World Tour Super 750 championship, is Aaron-Wooi Yik’s first World Tour title after six finals, including three this season, with the last being the China Open in September.

Aaron-Wooi Yik’s success earns them a total of US$62,900 in prize money.

Meanwhile in the women’s doubles final, China’s Cheng Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan beat Japanese pair Nami Matsumaya-Chiharu Shida 21-16, 21-13, while in the mixed doubles final, compatriots Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping beat fellow teammates Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong 16-21, 21-15, 26-24.

China also triumphed in the women’s singles final, with Chen Yu Fei beating Carolina Marin of Spain 21-14, 21-19. — Bernama