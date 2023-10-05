HANGZHOU, Oct 5 ― Despite not winning medals yesterday, Malaysia are at least confirmed of three silvers on the 11th day of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games to meet their target of 27 medals.

The Hangzhou Olympic Games Center Squash Court was once again in the spotlight when the national team made it to the finals in three categories and have the opportunity to add to their gold collection after Malaysia won gold the women's team event last Saturday.

The pairing of Mohammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal-Aifa Azman have the chance to make history as the first mixed doubles champions in the Asian Games, but face a tough task as they will meet the top seeds, Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu of India in the final, tomorrow.

In the women's singles event, S. Sivasangari could improve her silver medal achieved in the last edition when she is scheduled to face Hong Kong’s Chan Sin Yuk.

Also in the final is men's singles ace Ng Eain Yow who is the top seed of the tournament and he will meet Indian player Saurav Ghosal.

Despite a series of controversies off the court, the country's men's singles player Lee Zii Jia advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Thailand's world champion Kunlavut Vitidsan in the third round at the Binjiang Gymnasium.

The player ranked 16th in the world rose to record a dramatic 10-21, 21-19, 21-6 victory before an enthusiastic crowd that gave him solid support.

The national badminton camp also confirmed a place in the quarter-finals of the men's singles event through Ng Tze Yong while mixed doubles Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, women's doubles Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah and doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik also qualified for the quarter-finals.

At the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center, the archery duo of Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki-Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh failed to create a surprise over the Indian pair of Ojas Pravin Deotale-Jyothi Surekha Vennam after losing 155-158 in the compound mixed team quarter-finals, thus the hope rests on the compound men’s team trio to deliver tomorrow's medal.

Meanwhile, young diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises continued to record impressive achievements in his first appearance at the Asian Games when he finished the men's 10 metres (m) platform final in fourth position after collecting a total of 434.85 points.

Tomorrow, the karate camp will start the preliminary round challenge, in addition to the sepak takraw team that will go down in Group A of the men's team event against Vietnam and Singapore in a mission to contribute gold.

As of tonight, Malaysia is in 16th position after winning three gold, four silver and 16 bronze or a total of 23 medals, while China continue to top the medal tally with a collection of 171-94-51, followed by Japan (37-51-59) in second place and South Korea third (33-45-70). ― Bernama