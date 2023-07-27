KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — National head coach Kim Pan Gon is happy with the favourable draw the Harimau Malaya received in the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The 54-year-old South Korean was especially thrilled to see Malaysia avoid the big guns from Pots 1 and 2 after being drawn in Group D with Oman, Kyrgyzstan and the winner of the playoff between Taiwan and Timor Leste.

Pan Gon, who led Malaysia to qualify on merit for the 2023 Asian Cup in June last year, believes the favourable draw was just the tonic his team needs in their quest to achieve another milestone.

“We will fight to get the best results for all the people in Malaysia. We cannot say it’s an easy group but (it’s still) better than other groups. However, it depends on how we prepare ourselves in terms of strategy and tactics.

“This is the most difficult and most ‘beautiful’ stage. So, we will try our best to make the best preparations to give the best happiness to Malaysians,” he said after the draw at the AFC House in Bukit Jalil, here, today.

Commenting on the challenges expected from Oman and Kyrgyzstan, Pan Gon said: “Oman, I know they are physically and mentally strong, besides they are strong in the Middle East. We must fully respect teams from Pots 1 and 2... also it’s not easy to travel to the Middle East and Central Asia.”

Based on the world ranking, Oman are the highest ranked at number 73, followed by Kyrgyzstan (97), Malaysia (136), Taiwan (153) and Timor Leste (192).

Malaysia had previously lost all three friendlies against Oman, with their last meeting ending in a 6-0 humbling for the Harimau Malaya in 2015. Malaysia also lost 1-0 to Kyrgyzstan in their sole meeting in 2018.

Malaysia will compete in the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar from January 12 to February 10 next year. — Bernama