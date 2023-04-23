THE HAGUE, April 23 — The Dutch top-flight football clash between Groningen and NEC Nijmegen was abandoned yesterday after an assistant referee was hit by a beer glass thrown from the crowd, local media reported.

Action was halted after just 20 minutes before the spectator was caught and detained by stewards, the ANP news agency said.

Dutch league rules regarding hooliganism were recently tightened following an incident last month when Ajax player Davy Klaassen was hit on the head by a cigarette lighter thrown during a cup semi-final against Feyenoord.

Under the new regulations, a match will be immediately halted if a spectator clashes with a player or referee. — AFP