Union Berlin players celebrate their victory with fans after the Uefa Europa League group D football match against Malmo FF in Malmo, Sweden October 6, 2022. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Oct 12 — Uefa have fined Union Berlin €52,500 (RM238,151) for fan behaviour, but additional fines are expected after incidents in Thursday’s match away at Malmo FF.

On Tuesday, Uefa announced Union — who are playing their first season in the Europa League — would be fined €40,500 for their away game at Braga and €12,000 for their home match versus Union Saint-Gilloise.

More fines and further penalties are expected for both Union Berlin and Malmo after Thursday’s fixture, where both sets of fans threw fireworks onto the pitch, causing the game to be delayed for 20 minutes.

The two clubs play each other in the return fixture in Berlin on Thursday.

After the Malmo game, Union President Dirk Zingler said the fan behaviour was “unacceptable”, adding “we don’t do (things like) that — and then suddenly we do.”

Manager Urs Fischer was even more scathing.

“All I can say about the incidents is that I absolutely cannot understand it and something like that has no place in football. It is shameful.”

No timeline has been laid out for when additional fines may be levied.

Union Berlin, who are top of the Bundesliga after nine games, sit third in their Europa League group after one win and two losses.

Union host Malmo in the return game on Thursday. — AFP