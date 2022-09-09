Alpha Tauri Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, September 9, 2022. — AFP pic

MONZA, Sept 9 — AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid drop for Sunday’s Italian Formula One Grand Prix after the Japanese collected a string of reprimands.

Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.

Previous offences — in Australia, Bahrain and Monaco — were for driving unnecessarily slowly and hindering other drivers.

At the Dutch Grand Prix he had stopped on track thinking a wheel was loosely attached, undoing his seat belts in the expectation of having to get out of the car.

Instead, the Red Bull-owned team told him the car was safe to continue and he then drove back to the pits in an unsafe condition.

Under Formula One’s sporting regulations, receiving five reprimands — at least four of them for driving offences — during a season triggers an automatic grid drop. — Reuters