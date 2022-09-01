Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik arrive to a heroes’ welcome at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, September 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Sept 1 — Newly crowned badminton world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik will receive an additional incentive from the government for their historic win, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the government would give them a special award, which is in addition to the RM20,000 they are each entitled to under the Sports Reward Scheme (SHAKAM) of the ministry.

“This is the first time Malaysians have won a title at the world badminton championships, so the ministry will definitely ensure that they are given a reward other than that provided by SHAKAM.

“But I will not announce the amount now ... we want them to win many more titles,” he told a press conference after receiving Aaron-Wooi Yik on their return at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today.

Last Sunday Aaron-Wooi Yik ended Malaysia’s 45-year wait for a world badminton crown by beating Indonesia’s experienced pair of Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-14 in the men’s doubles final in Tokyo.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria had announced that Aaron-Wooi Yik would each be rewarded RM150,000 by BAM and RM50,000 by their sponsor Yonex.

The special incentive from the ministry is expected to be given at a ceremony next week where SHAKAM rewards will be issued to medallists from several championships, including the Hanoi SEA Games and Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Ahmad Faizal also urged sports fans not to be unduly critical of national athletes who did not perform well.

“Constructive criticisms which can improve their performance are welcome but don’t be too harsh on them to the extent of breaking their fighting spirit. As fans we should be out to lift up their spirits.

“Previously, Aaron-Wooi Yik were criticised for frequently falling in the semi-finals but they persevered and proved themselves by bringing home the world title,” he said, adding that their victory was a fitting National Day gift for the country. — Bernama