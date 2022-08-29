South Africa's Thriston Lawrence plays a shot during the final day of the European Tour/DP World Tour European Masters golf tournament in Crans Montana, western Switzerland August 28, 2022. — AFP pic

CRANS-MONTANA, Aug 29 — South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence won the European Masters on the first hole of a play-off with Matt Wallace at Crans-Montana on Sunday.

Lawrence began an eventful final round three shots clear and was two up with five holes to go after three birdies offset a double bogey on the fifth.

Wallace made four birdies and moved into a share of the lead when Thriston bogeyed the 16th. The pair finished tied on 18-under par.

Lawrence bagged his second title of the season on the European circuit’s DP World Tour when England’s Wallace three-putted the first extra hole.

“There’s so much history going around this event, all the past champions, so can’t wait to get my hands on that trophy,” said Lawrence, winner of the Joburg Open last November.

Englishman Richard Mansell led the rest of the field two shots outside the play-off, with Scotland’s Scott Jamieson, Frenchman Antoine Rozner and Spaniard Jorge Campillo sharing fourth place on 15 under. — AFP