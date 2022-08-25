LOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — Serena Williams enters her final US Open as a long shot to take home the trophy but her title as the biggest earner in the history of women’s tennis will remain for many years to come.

Since turning professional in 1995, Williams has amassed a mind-boggling US$94.6 million (RM424.3 million) in prize money, more than twice as much as the second name on the list, which happens to be her older sister Venus, with US$42.3 million.

“It’s hard to overstate her success,” Victor Matheson, a sports economist at College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts, said of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“There are few other examples of athletes in sport who are so far beyond the number two like that.” Put another way, about 25,000 women have won prize money in the history of the WTA and Serena Williams has earned more than the bottom 80 per cent of those players combined, he said.

“She has far and away the most career earnings among female athletes and is one of the very few female athletes to be solidly in the top 20 money earners among all athletes in a given year.

“It’s very unusual in sports to see a female athlete have this sort of financial presence.” While it is difficult to quantify Williams’ financial impact on the sport as a whole, her career has coincided with huge growth in the women’s game.

In 1995, the WTA handed out US$35 million in total prize money, an amount that jumped to US$180 million in 2020, said Bob Dorfman, Sports Marketing Analyst at San Francisco’s Pinnacle Advertising.

But there is no doubt that Williams, who along with Venus was introduced to the predominately white sport at an early age by their father in Compton, California, helped bring in a new audience.

“It used to be very country clubby,” Dorfman said.

“Then she came along and it became accepted in public parks and people who never thought about playing tennis before started playing. And a lot more African American players came along.” And as she turns her attention to growing her family and becoming a full-fledged business mogul, it is tough to see anyone replicating her on-court dominance anytime soon.

“There’s nobody on the horizon right now that’s going to come close to that,” Dorfman said.

“Hopefully somebody else will come along and dominate but nobody is doing it right now. I don’t think there’s anybody who has the drive and desire to win that Serena does.” — Reuters