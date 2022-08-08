Bronze medallists Malaysia’s Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman pose on the podium during a medal presentation ceremony for the women’s doubles squash event on day eleven of the Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham, central England, August 8, 2022. — AFP pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 8 — Malaysia ended their squash campaign on the final day of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a bronze medal, courtesy of Rachel Arnold-Aifa Azman in women’s doubles here today.

Rachel-Aifa defeated teammates Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi-Chan Yiwen 11-3, 11-9 in the third-placing match at the University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre.

New Zealand’s Joelle King-Amanda Landers-Murphy clinched gold after edging England’s Sarah-Jane Perry-Alison Waters 11-8, 11-8.

Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow-Ivan Yuen failed to get on the podium after going down 10-11, 6-11 to Scotland’s Greg Lobban-Rory Stewart in the men’s doubles bronze medal match.

England made it a 1-2 finish when James Willstrop-Declan James outlasted Adrian Waller-Daryl Selby 11-3, 7-11, 11-9 in the men’s doubles final. — Bernama