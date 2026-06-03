KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — There are approximately 1.3 million online users currently in the queue for the official membership presale of the upcoming BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Kuala Lumpur.

The figures were shared in the waiting room for the ARMY Membership Presale via ticketing platform GoLive Asia.

Some local BTS fans, better known as ARMY, were seen complaining about the heavy traffic on social media platforms such as X and Threads while others were seen sharing their preparation for the first phase ticketing battle earlier this morning.

“Already 1.3 million? Everyone please relax!” an X user tweeted.

A brief check on X and Threads this morning also showed several ARMY members were already inside the queueing room as early as 9am despite the membership presale being scheduled to start at 11am today.

Several users were also seen sharing screenshots of them in the waiting room accompanied by prayers, in the hope of securing the tickets smoothly, while some shared photos of them logging in through multiple devices.

“I’m so excited but so nervous, I really hope I get the tickets today,” an X user tweeted along with a photo of a couple of laptops, with photos of BTS members placed on top for good luck.

Meanwhile, several groups of ARMY were also seen joining the battle from cyber cafes.

“Hoping for everything to go on smoothly, from ARMY in Johor Bahru,” Threads user bellayahya shared on the platform along with a picture of a group of ARMY at a local cyber cafe.

Aside from ARMY’s sharing their nervousness and excitement for the ticketing battle, some ticketing service providers are also rampant on both social media platforms offering their services to fans.

Today marks the first day of the official ARMY Membership Presale, which runs from 11am to 10pm.

Meanwhile the Trip.Com Presale is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 4 from 9am to 11.59pm while the Live Nation Membership presale will also be happening on June 4 however it will start from 11am to 10pm.

The general onsale is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 5 from 11am onwards.

BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in KL concerts is set for December 12 and December 13 and will take place at the TM National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.