Malaysian mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie in action against Indonesian players Hafiz Faizal and Serena Kani at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, July 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie are left with shouldering Malaysia’s mixed doubles challenge in the 2022 Malaysia Masters after three other national pairs crashed out of the tournament here today.

The professional pair scored a straight games victory over Hafiz Faizal-Serena Kani of Indonesia in Axiata Arena to cruise into the quarter-finals.

After taking the first game 21-15, the world number 25 pair were pushed hard by the Indonesians before prevailing 22-20.

Shevon, when met after the match, admitted that they had some nervy moments which allowed the Indonesians to tie the score at 20-20 after trailing 17-20 in the second game.

She was glad that they managed to regain their composure towards the end to keep Malaysia’s hope alives.

Soon Huat-Shevon will face second seeds Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong in the last eight tomorrow after the Chinese pair easily defeated Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See 21-11, 21-13.

“We consider ourselves as underdogs as we have not beaten them before, but this is our new chance to make another breakthrough in tomorrow’s match,” Shevon said.

Newly formed national mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei also failed in their attempt to upset reigning Olympic champions Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping of China, losing 16-21, 16-21.

Pang Ron said they lacked finishing to pick up points despite fighting hard against the fourth seeds.

Another national pair, Chen Tang Jie-Valeree Siow, also crashed out of the second round.

Tang Jie-Valeree went down 10-21, 12-21 to Thai duo Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran. — Bernama