BERLIN, June 24 — Simona Halep’s Wimbledon hopes suffered a blow today when she withdrew from the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Bad Homburg with a neck injury.

With Romania’s Halep sidelined, her Canadian opponent Bianca Andreescu progresses to the Bad Homburg final on Saturday, the WTA said in a brief statement, where she will face either France’s Alize Cornet or Caroline Garcia. — AFP