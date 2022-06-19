GEORGE TOWN, June 19 — Penang FC's newly-appointed coach Zainal Abidin Hassan, plans to diversify the team's style of play while keeping the "weapons" available to the Panthers.

He said there was no denying that Penang's secret weapon is Brazilian import player Anselmo Arruda Da Silva or better known as Casagrande.

"If it's a good thing I have to keep while diversifying the style of the play so that the opposing teams can't read our game easily.

"They are still new to me. They are trying to make new ground but some are also using the strategy to seek out Casagrande and it still paid offf when he scored, "he told reporters after their match against Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC here last night.

Penang remain at the bottom of the Super League currently after being tied 1-1 against PJ City FC at the City Stadium last night.

Commenting on last night's match, he said the Panthers were still unable to play well when they were under pressure to grab three points.

"In the first half, they were still unable to get their act together and I only started to see good improvement in the second half when they managed to equalise.

"However, the team were back to square one when Casagrande had to be substituted because he could not continue the game due to a facial injury in the 70th minute," he said.

Meanwhile, PJ City head coach P. Maniam said he was satisfied with his team's performance as the players showed compatibility and harmony.

"PJ City are made up of all local players and the harmony of the team is our strength. Even the coaching staff and management are locals. We work together and we are united, that is why we are doing well,” he said. — Bernama