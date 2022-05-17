Thailand Open: Shuttlers Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin cruise into second round

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani took just 21 minutes to dispose of S Prasad-S Sunjith Jr of India, 21-7, 21-15 in the first round. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, May 17 — National men’s doubles, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani kicked off their Thailand Open 2022 campaign on the right footing after defeating India’s S Prasad and S Sunjith Jr in Impact Arena, here, today.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin took just 21 minutes to dispose of S Prasad-S Sunjith Jr of India, 21-7, 21-15 in the first round.

The Malaysian pair will take on French duo, Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov in the next round.

After winning the first set 21-18, professional duo, Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen could not keep up their momentum as they crumbled in the next two sets to reigning world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-12, 21-11.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, checked into the second round by defeating Indonesia pair Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma- Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi 21-18 and 21-19.

The seventh seeds will either play China’s Liu Xuan Xuan-Xia Yu Ting or Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin-Teng Chun Hsun next.

Malaysian independent men’s singles shuttler, Cheam June Wei decided to give a walkover in the second set after losing 11-21 to Max Weisskirchen of Germany.

Other results (Note: Malaysians unless stated)

Men’s Singles

Sholeh Aidil bt Kai Schaefer (GER) 18-21, 21-16, 21-12

Soong Joo Ven bt Mads Christophersen (DEN) 21-14, 23-21

Men’s Doubles:

Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) bt Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong 21-8, 21-16

Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn - Lim Khim Wah bt Rory Easton - Zach Russ (ENG) 16-21, 23-21, 22-20

Women’s Doubles:

Vivian Hoo- Lim Chiew Sien bt Hsu Ya Ching-Lin Wan Ching (TPE) 16-21, 21-16, 21-16

Anna Ching Yik Cheong bt Fitriani-Ruselli Hartawan (INA) - Teoh Mei Xing 21-5, 21-18 — Bernama