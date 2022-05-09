Badminton World Federation names Malaysia’s Lim Teong Kiat honorary life vice president

Datuk Lim Teong Kiat was appointed together with Denmark’s Torsten Berg, with the appointments unanimously endorsed by delegates at its recently-concluded 83rd annual general meeting in Bangkok on May 7. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — International sport governing body Badminton World Federation (BWF) has appointed Datuk Lim Teong Kiat as an honorary life vice president.

Lim was appointed together with Denmark’s Torsten Berg, with the appointments unanimously endorsed by delegates at its recently-concluded 83rd annual general meeting in Bangkok on May 7.

The role is the highest honorary position BWF can bestow upon a person.

“I’m overwhelmed, humbled and honoured by the appointment. I’ve been with the BWF as finance chairman for 12 years and it was a great and meaningful engagement to contribute to the sport globally,” Lim said in a statement.

“The support of my colleagues and the delegates’ endorsement for this accolade is truly unexpected as my serving to BWF was all for the sport without expecting anything in return.”

Lim has served local badminton as Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) vice president from 1982 until 2008.

He was their honorary treasurer from 2006 until 2017 and served his final term as deputy president from 2017 until 2021.