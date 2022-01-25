Badminton Asia Team Championships to be held in Selangor next month

The Asian badminton governing body said the fourth edition of the BATC, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup tournaments in Bangkok, will be hosted by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Selangor government. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Badminton Asia has finally confirmed that the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 will be held at the Setia City Convention Centre in Selangor from February 15 to 20.

The Asian badminton governing body said the fourth edition of the BATC, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup tournaments in Bangkok, will be hosted by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Selangor government.

“BAM will apply strict health protocols according to the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) standard and regulations of the government of Malaysia. Players and officials from all over Asia are going to participate and compete for the title of the best team in Asia,” Badminton Asia said in a statement today.

Badminton Asia is confident of staging a successful tournament, from the experience gained from the two series of back-to-back tournaments in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, namely three tournaments in Thailand at the beginning of the year and the Indonesia Badminton Festival at the end of the year, both held in a bubble system.

The Badminton Association of Thailand hosted the Yonex Thailand Open, Toyota Thailand Open and BWF World Tour Finals in January, while the Badminton Association of Indonesia hosted the Indonesia Masters, Indonesia Open and BWF World Tour Finals late last year. — Bernama