Auger-Aliassime books quarter-final berth

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a return against Croatia’s Marin Cilic during their men’s singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 24, 2022. — AFP pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 24 — Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a quarter-final berth when he outlasted veteran Croatian Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4) at the Australian Open today.

Cilic raced through the first set in only 35 minutes, but the long second set proved pivotal.

Auger-Aliassime squandered four set points under a baking afternoon sun, while also saving one with an ace.

But the 21-year-old finally won the set at the fifth opportunity to even the match, and dominated the next set as 33-year-old Cilic’s errors mounted as he became frustrated at the length of time his opponent took between serves.

Both players held serve in the fourth set to set up a tiebreaker, in which Auger-Aliassime prevailed with outstanding serving, closing it out with an ace in front of a small but excited crowd. — Reuters