Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is currently under isolation. — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 2 — Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for Covid-19, the French Ligue 1 club said today.

PSG said that the players are currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols. — Reuters