Advocaat quits as Iraq coach

Advocaat (pic) is replaced by Zeljko Petrovic as Iraq coach. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BAGHDAD, Nov 24 — The Iraqi Football Federation on Tuesday announced the departure of coach Dick Advocaat after only three months in the job.

The veteran Dutch manager, 74, is replaced by Zeljko Petrovic, a federation spokesman said, for the upcoming Arab Cup in Qatar.

“Advocaat expressed his deep regret over the disappointing results for the aspirations of the generous Iraqi fans, and for him personally, after he had hoped that the national team would achieve direct qualification for the World Cup in Qatar,” spokesman Ahmed Odeh Zamel added. — AFP