Aaron-Wooi Yik among Malaysian shuttlers into Indonesia Masters quarters

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 —Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are among the pack of Malaysian shuttlers to cruise into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters.

The world number seven pair, easily eliminated hosts Panjer Aji Siloka Dadiara-Bryan Sidney Elohim 21-12, 21-8 in just 21 minutes in the second round at the Bali International Convention Centre, today.

The fifth seeds are set to face world number three Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei, who subdued compatriots Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-16; with the Malaysians having not won against the third seed pair in three previous attempts.

Another men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani also made it into the last eight stage after ousting Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 21-18, 22-20.

They will be facing compatriots Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who defeated another Indonesian pair, Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 21-17, 21-12 today.

Meanwhile, promising women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah secured a 21-8, 21-14 victory against hosts Fitriani Fitriani-Yulia Yosephine Susanto to book a quarter-final slot.

“Today we did better than yesterday, because I think yesterday we made many silly mistakes. But today we kept reminding each other to focus on every point,” Pearly told BWF Media after the match.

However, the world number 18th pair will be facing a daunting task against world number nine, Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida tomorrow. The Japanese have emerged victorious in all three previous meetings.

In the mixed doubles, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See defeated Jones Ralfy Jansen-Linda Efler of Germany 21-14, 21-19, but will be facing an acid test against world number two Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand, tomorrow.

“The match wasn’t easy today because we are still the underdog but there will be no pressure, so we will go all out in every match. We are learning match by match since the Europe trip and hope to further improve in future games,” Pang Ron said while thanking the fans for sending flowers, snacks and T-shirts.

Pang Ron-Yee See is the country’s only mixed doubles to remain in the fray, as Goh Soon Huat- Shevon Jemie Lai lost to Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet 21-15, 7-21, 20-22, while Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei went down 17-21, 21-16, 17-21 to Dechapol-Sapsiree. — Bernama