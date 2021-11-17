All England champ Zii Jia to rest a week, says Hendrawan

National men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia beat Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand today to book his semi-final berth at the Hylo Open 2021 in Germany. — Picture via Twitter/Badminton Association of Malaysia

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — National top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia needs to rest for a week after a back injury resurfaced in the Indonesian Masters 2021 yesterday.

His coach, Hendrawan said he would monitor the condition of the 2021 All England champion before deciding whether to allow him to participate in the Indonesian Open from November 23 to 28.

“We will see again next week because there is still time for him to rest and recover. Hopefully, Zii Jia’s condition will improve,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the 23-year-old decided to retire due to the back problem after trailing 9-11 against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the first set of his opening round match at the Bali International Convention Centre, Nusa Dua.

The world number seven had previously retired due to the same problem during the final of the Hylo Open in Germany on November 7, with the score at 21-19, 13-21 and 12-17 when facing Penang-born Singaporean Loh Kean Yew.

Zii Jia when interviewed by RTM yesterday said that that he will make a decision on his participation in the Indonesian Open and the BWF World Final scheduled for December 1 to 5, soon. — Bernama