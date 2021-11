Manchester City’s striker Gabriel Jesus (left) vies with Manchester United’s English defender Luke Shaw during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, November 6, 2021. — AFP pic

MANCHESTER, Nov 6 — Manchester United suffered another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford today to raise further questions over the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s strike on the stroke of half-time was the difference between the sides on the scoreboard, but that did little justice to the chasm between the teams. — AFP