Paralympic Council of Malaysia get nod to send para athletes to Asian Youth Para Games 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) can heave a huge sigh of relief now that the Youth and Sports Ministry have decided to let the Malaysian contingent compete in the Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) 2021 in Manama, Bahrain from December 2-6.

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said a total of 14 athletes — eight men and six women — will represent Malaysia in athletics, badminton, boccia, swimming, table tennis and powerlifting.

Megat D Shahriman also expressed his gratitude to the ministry and the National Sports Council (NSC) for their kind consideration and supporting PCM’s participation in the AYPG.

“We, at the PCM, strongly advocate and support early intervention programmes for the development of sportsmen and sportswomen.

“They are our future and we will remain focused to identify and invest in these youths to replace our aging athletes. Such programmes also provide hope for parents to allow their children who have disabilities to indulge in sports at an early age,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the AYPG 2021 would also signal the restarting of youth development programmes in preparation for the Asian Para Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China; Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England; and, ultimately, the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

The national contingent are expected to leave for Bahrain on November 28 and return home on December 7.

A total of 25 out of 44 countries are expected to compete in the quadrennial multi-sports Games, which will be for youths aged between 13 and 23.

On September 29, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said PCM may have to re-think plans to send a contingent to the AYPG 2021 as it was having second thoughts about providing an allocation for their participation following claims that the athletes have not prepared thoroughly for the Games.

Meanwhile, Megat D Shahriman also announced today that Kuching, Sarawak had been shortlisted as a potential city to host AYPG 2025 by the Asian Paralympic Committee.

“The Sarawak state government, being a strong advocate of the Paralympic Movement, has indicated its intention to host the Games in 2025. PCM are working closely with the Asia Paralympic Committee and we hope that Kuching City will be offered the opportunity to host the AYPG in 2025,” he added.

Malaysia have been competing in the AYPG since the first edition in Tokyo in 2009 and even hosted the second edition in 2013. — Bernama