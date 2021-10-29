Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their third goal against Bologna from the penalty spot at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples October 28, 2021. — Reuters pic

ROME, Oct 29 — Napoli made it five wins in five home games this season with a 3-0 victory over Bologna on Thursday to go back to the top of Serie A.

Napoli lost their 100 per cent record last weekend with a 0-0 draw at Roma after eight successive wins but Luciano Spalletti's side were back to their best against Bologna.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a fierce left foot drive which eluded Bologna's Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Napoli were awarded a penalty in the closing minutes of the first half when Chilean defender Gary Medel was penalised for handball as he challenged Victor Osimhen.

Skipper Lorenzo Insigne scored from the spot. Insigne added a second penalty after 62 minutes when Osimhen was fouled.

Napoli, who are now unbeaten in 16 games at home stretching back to January, have 28 points and lead AC Milan on goal difference.

Champions Inter Milan are third, seven points off the pace. — AFP