Malaysia Cup: 700 tickets for Penang FC fans at Darul Makmur Stadium this Saturday

In September, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced that all supporters in states which were in phases two, three and four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) would be allowed to watch Malaysia Cup matches at the stadium beginning October 29. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 26 — A total of 700 tickets have been allocated for Penang FC supporters for their Malaysia Cup match against Sri Pahang FC at the Darul Makmur Stadium this Saturday.

Black Panthers squad general manager Jeffrey Chew said fans could start purchasing tickets for the away match through the website www.tickethotline.com.my beginning today.

“Of the 2,128 tickets that will be sold for the match, 700 have been allocated for Penang supporters. All supporters are advised to always adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) as well as enter and exit the stadium through gate D only, which has been allocated for away supporters,” he told Bernama after being contacted today.

He said tickets for the match against Pahang at the Penang City Stadium on November 3 are expected to be open for sale within 48 hours on the same website.

He said that out of the full capacity of 20,000 seats, only 5,000 tickets would be sold to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In September, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced that all supporters in states which were in phases two, three and four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) would be allowed to watch Malaysia Cup matches at the stadium beginning October 29.

MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan earlier said spectators who wished to attend the matches were required to be fully vaccinated, wear face masks and they would not be allowed to bring in food and drinks.

The last time spectators were allowed to watch a football match at the stadium was on May 9.

Penang FC is currently third in Group A of the 2021 Malaysia Cup campaign with a solitary point from two home games. — Bernama