Singapore to host centralised Suzuki Cup

Organisers today said that Singapore will be the venue for South-east Asia’s Suzuki Cup. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 — Singapore will be the venue for South-east Asia’s Suzuki Cup, organisers said today.

The tournament, which features the 11 countries in the Asean region, was held on a home-and-away basis in 2018 but will be played in a centralised format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition has already been delayed by a year after being postponed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Defending champions Vietnam have been drawn to play Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos in Group B.

Hosts Singapore are in Group A and will meet Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winner of a playoff featuring Brunei and Timor Leste.

The opening game will be on December 5 with the final scheduled for January 1. — Reuters