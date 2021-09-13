Bale misses Real Madrid’s trip to Inter, Alaba returns

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale reacts during the match against Levante at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia, Spain, August 22, 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Sept 13 — Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid’s opening Champions League group match away to Inter Milan on Wednesday after being left out of the squad.

Bale was ruled out of yesterday’s 5-2 LaLiga win at home to Celta Vigo after pulling up injured in training and was absent from the squad list released today for the trip to Milan.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Bale had injured his hamstring and was not expected to return to action until October, ruling him out of two Champions League fixtures and four La Liga matches.

Bale’s representatives declined to comment.

The forward scored a hat-trick in Wales’ 3-2 win away to Belarus in a World Cup qualifier this month and started in their goalless draw at home to Estonia on Wednesday.

Bale, who is in to the final year of his contract with Real and spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, started the first three La Liga games of the season and scored in the 3-3 draw at Levante last month.

Austrian defender David Alaba returns to Carlo Ancelotti’s side after missing the Celta game due to injury but midfielder Toni Kroos and left backs Ferland Mendy and Marcelo were left out of the squad. — Reuters