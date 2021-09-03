Andreescu digs deep for second round win at US Open

Bianca Andreescu (pic) serves against Lauren Davis on day four of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. ― Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 3 ― Former champion Bianca Andreescu overcame a slow start to deliver a gutsy 6-4 6-4 win over American Lauren Davis in the second round of the US Open today.

The sixth seed was down a break four times during the match but never folded, firing 19 winners at Louis Armstrong Stadium as she bids to recapture the magic of her successful 2019 Flushing Meadows campaign.

The 21-year-old Canadian struggled with her first serve at times and committed three double faults in the second set but was able to convert on all three break point opportunities in the set to secure the win.

“This match wasn't easy at all,” said Andreescu, as her Canadian fans cheered from the stands. “It was just a point here and there that really counted.”

Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the 2019 final playing in the main draw for the first time but missed the 2020 season due to injury and the challenges of playing in the Covid-19 pandemic.

She faces lucky loser Greet Minnen of Belgium in the third round. ― Reuters