Leipzig snap up Moriba from Barca

Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba reacts during the game against Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, Eibar May 22, 2021. — Reuters pic

LEIPZIG, Sept 1 — RB Leipzig have signed Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba on a five-year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Barca said the deal was worth €16 million (RM78.5 million) and could rise to €22 million, with the Catalans reserving the right to 10 per cent of any future sale.

Moriba, 18, broke into the Barcelona first team towards the end of last season, making 14 LaLiga appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Ilaix Moriba for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future,” the LaLiga club said in a statement.

A graduate of the club’s famed La Masia academy, there were high hopes for Moriba in Catalonia.

However, a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract, with his deal due to expire at the end of this season, saw him frozen out, with Koeman and Barca president Joan Laporta being publicly critical of the player’s attitude in recent weeks. — Reuters