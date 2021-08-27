Qatar set to host MotoGP 2022 season-opener on March 6

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Spanish rider Joan Mir drives during the warm up ahead of the Moto GP Grand Prix of Doha at the Losail International Circuit, in the city of Lusail on April 4, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Aug 27 — Qatar’s floodlit Losail circuit will host next season’s opening MotoGP on March 6, according to the provisional calendar released by promoters Dorna today.

In the calendar yet to be rubber stamped by the International Motorcycling Federation, the pre-season “shakedown” for factory test riders and rookies will be held in Sepang, Malaysia, from January 31 to February 2.

Sepang will again be the venue for pre-season testing open to all riders on February 5-6, with Indonesia’s new Mandalika street circuit hosting another round of practice on February 11-13. — AFP