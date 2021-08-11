Shoulder surgery a success, says Manchester United’s Rashford

Rashford is set to be out for up to 12 weeks and miss a chunk of United’s league campaign and the Champions League group stage. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Aug 11 ― Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has successfully undergone surgery on his shoulder, the player said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who was hampered by the injury during the second part of last season, confirmed on Twitter that the procedure went well.

“Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well. A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good...” he tweeted.

Rashford is set to be out for up to 12 weeks and miss a chunk of United’s league campaign and the Champions League group stage, with the club saying that it remains to be seen when he will return to action.

The forward initially put off the surgery in order to play for England at Euro 2020, where he made five substitute appearances for the Three Lions, who lost to Italy in the final.

Manchester United, who finished second last season, host Leeds United in their opening Premier League game on Saturday. ― Reuters