JDT continue to dominate Super League with 1-0 win over Melaka United

JDT striker Bergson Da Silva in action against Melaka United at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Paya Rumput August 3, 2021. —Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A penalty conversion by Bergson Da Silva in the ninth minute was all that Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) needed to continue their reign on top of the Super League after beating Melaka United 1-0 at Hang Jebat Stadium in Paya Rumput last night.

Benjamin Mora’s men were keeping up the momentum of their winning streak, collecting 42 points thus far, with a comfortable eleven-point lead over closest rivals Terengganu FC.

Melaka United struggled in the second half trying to create opportunities to attack and failed to find the net till the final whistle.

Meanwhile, at Perak Stadium in Ipoh, Penang FC emerged victors against Perak FC in a high-scoring match.

The Black Panthers’ Rafael Vitor scored a hattrick, in first, eighth and 28th minutes. Penang FC’s other goals came from Casagrande in the 21st minute and Abdul Aziz Rahim in the 88th minute.

The Bos Gaurus also managed a hattrick for themselves, courtesy of Nana Poku in the 16th minute, and two penalties in the 35th and 58th minutes.

In other Super League action, Selangor FC beat UiTM FC 2-0 at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium, with Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar and Ifedayo Olesegun scoring in the 27th and 57th minutes respectively.

In the sole Premier League match tonight, Terengganu FC II (TFC II) beat Sarawak United 1-0 at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

TFC II scored in the 20th minute when Premier League top scorer Jordan Mintah converted a penalty.

TFC II’s victory propels them to the top of the league with 28 points. — Bernama