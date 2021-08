Netherlands team compete during the first round heats of the men’s track cycling team sprint at Izu Velodrome in Izu, Japan, August 3, 2021. ― AFP pic

SHIZUOKA, Aug 3 ― The Netherlands dominated Britain to win the men’s team sprint today and end Britain’s 17-year-old hold on the gold medal.

Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set a new Olympic record of 41.369sec in the final, which was more than three seconds faster than Britain’s 44.589. ― AFP