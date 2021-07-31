Two Trinidad and Tobago Olympic competitors, coach test positive for Covid-19

Trinidad and Tobago long jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400 metres hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight tested positive for Covid-19 along with athletics coach Wendell Williams. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 31 ― Trinidad and Tobago long jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400 metres hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight have been withdrawn from the Tokyo Games after they tested positive for Covid-19, the country's Olympic committee said yesterday.

The duo, along with athletics coach Wendell Williams who also tested positive for the coronavirus, have been moved into a quarantine facility, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said in a statement.

The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago did not immediately respond to questions over whether other members of the team have been impacted as close contacts ― or moved into isolation ― as a result.

The announcement comes after two pole vaulters ― double world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States and Argentina's German Chiaraviglio ― were also ruled out of the Olympics earlier in the week after they tested positive for the virus. ― Reuters