Malaysia’s Nur Dhabitah stays consistent to make diving final at Tokyo Olympics

Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Malaysia in action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women’s 3m Springboard semifinals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo July 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 31 — National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri produced a consistent performance to advance into the women’s 3-metre (m) springboard individual final and stay in the hunt for an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre here today.

The 22-year-old steadily moved up the standings from ninth place after the first dive to secure sixth spot overall after five dives for a total of 312.60 points in today’s semi-finals.

Only the top 12 out of the field of 18 divers qualified for the final, scheduled to start at 3 pm local time (2 pm Malaysian time) on Sunday (Aug 1).

Defending champion Shi Tingmao of China again showed her capabilities to top the standings with 371.45 points, followed by compatriot Wang Han (346.85 points) and Canadian Jennifer Abel (341.40 points).

Tingmao and Wang Han will be looking for another podium finish on Sunday (Aug 1), just a week after winning the women’s 3m springboard synchronised gold on July 25.

Nur Dhabitah had earlier advanced into the semi-finals after finishing 10th in the preliminary round on Friday (July 30) with 291.60 points.

Another Malaysian, Ng Yan Yee missed the cut for the semi-finals after finishing in 20th place with 251.95 points. Only the top 18 divers qualify for the semi-finals.

This is Nur Dhabitah’s second Olympic outing, having finished fifth in the women’s 3m springboard synchronised event with Cheong Jun Hoong and ninth in the 10m platform individual at the 2016 Rio Games. — Bernama