Juventus first team under quarantine after Covid-19 case

Juventus’ Mattia Perin and Hamza Rafia arrive for training at the Juventus Training Centre, Turin, Italy, July 14, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ROME, July 29 — Juventus’ first team has been put in quarantine after Tunisian midfielder Hamza Rafia tested positive, the Turin club said in a statement today.

During health checks, “it appeared that the player Hamza Rafia was positive for Covid-19,” read the statement from Juventus.

“This procedure will allow for all individuals who test negative to perform regular training and game activities, but will not allow for contact with those outside the group,” it said.

The 22-year-old Tunisian-French midfielder, a former member of the youth team, was called up to the first team of Juventus last year. — AFP