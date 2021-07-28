Netherlands’ Malen joins Dortmund after Sancho departure

Netherlands’ forward Donyell Malen fights for the ball with Czech Republic’s goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik during the Uefa Euro 2020 round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at Puskas Arena in Budapest June 27, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERLIN, July 28 — PSV Eindhoven’s Netherlands attacker Donyell Malen has joined Borussia Dortmund until 2026 as Jadon Sancho’s replacement, the German club announced on Tuesday.

According to Kicker magazine, Dortmund have paid €30 million (RM137.5 million) for the 22-year-old who made two assists in four matches for his country during Euro 2020.

“Borussia Dortmund are a top European club that are always fighting at the top of the Bundesliga and have high expectations in the Champions League,” Malen told Dortmund’s website.

“I can’t wait to be on the pitch with my new teammates to be able to compete with the best. And of course, I’m looking forward to the fans and the stadium that everyone in Europe raves about,” he added.

Earlier this month, England forward Sancho left the Westfalenstadion for Manchester United for a reported US$100 million to make him the second-most expensive English player of all time behind new United team-mate Harry Maguire.

Sancho scored 50 goals and recorded 57 assists in 137 appearances for Bundesliga club Dortmund. — Reuters