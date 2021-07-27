Malaysia’s Olympic debutants Aaron-Wooi Yik storm into badminton quarter-finals

Malaysia’s men’s badminton squad Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik against Canada’s Nyl Kiyoshi Yakura and Jason Anthony Ho-Shue during Group D match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Mushashino Sports Plaza in Tokyo July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, July 27 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik produced a storming performance to trounce Canada’s Jason Ho-Shue-Nyl Yakura 21-15, 21-13 and qualify for the last eight in style tonight.

World number nine Aaron-Wooi Yik were in their element, producing powerful smashes and flicks, to overcome the Canadian world number 32 in just 33 minutes in their final Group D match at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza here.

Going into the match knowing they had to win to make the last eight, the Malaysians, who lost 16-21, 19-21 to three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the second match yesterday, played with more urgency to stay in total control for an emphatic straight-game win.

Aaron-Wooi Yik had earlier made their Olympic debut by beating South Korea’s Choi Sol-gyu-Seo Seung-jae 22-24, 15-21 on Saturday (July 24).

Earlier, second seeds Ahsan-Hendra defeated the Koreans 21-12, 19-21, 21-18 in another match to top Group D by winning all their three matches.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, the 2019 SEA Games champions, finished second in the group with two wins and one defeat.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be held on Thursday (July 29). — Bernama