Spanish 14-year-old dies in junior race crash

MADRID, July 26 — Hugo Millan, a 14-year-old Spanish rider, died on Sunday after he was involved in a serious collision in a junior championship race at the MotorLand Aragon in Spain.

Millan competed in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol which is an international championship for teenage riders.

Motorcycling’s premier class MotoGP said in a statement that Millan, who crashed at Turn 5, received immediate medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

“We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millan’s passing,” MotoGP tweeted. “We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team. Ride in peace, Hugo.” — Reuters