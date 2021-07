Jon Rahm tested positive before leaving for the Olympics. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 25 — World number one golfer Jon Rahm has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics, the International Golf Federation said today.

The Spaniard had tested positive in the final testing protocol before leaving for the Olympics, the IGF said.

The men’s competition starts on Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club. — Reuters