Tokyo Olympics: Shuttlers Peng Soon-Liu Ying hope to end Malaysia’s gold drought

Liu Ying is determined to make Malaysia a proud nation should she and Peng Soon win gold for Malaysia in Japan. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — National mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying have set their sights to end Malaysia’s gold drought in Tokyo 2020 Olympics slated from July 23 to August 8.

Liu Ying is determined to make Malaysia a proud nation should she and Peng Soon win gold for Malaysia in Japan.

“To be able to win gold in the Olympics would give me the greatest joy throughout my career.

“I would never have persevered all these years without the continuous support from the whole nation who believes in us,” she said in a statement issued by Japanese yoghurt-flavoured drink brand, Yobick today.

Yobick has been a proud sponsor of Peng Soon-Liu Ying since 2019.

The professional duo had to settle for a silver medal in Rio Olympics in 2016 after losing 14-21, 12-21 to Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia in the final showdown.

In the meantime, Peng Soon hope to show the world their best performance yet each time they go on court at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Chofu, Tokyo.

He was also grateful to receive strong backing from his family despite having to miss out on family times and several occasions in a bid to concentrate on the Tokyo Olympics.

“With hopes of ending the gold medal drought for Malaysia, I will be dedicating the result of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to everyone who believed in us. Malaysians, this win will be for you,” he said.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying have been drawn in a tough group with the 2019 World Championships silver medallists and second seeds Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping of China, Germans Mark Lamfuss-Isabel Hettrich and Hong Kong’s Tan Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet in Group D.

Meanwhile, in commemoration of the Tokyo Olympics, Yobick, will introduce a new limited edition yoghurt drink, “Yamanashi Grape”, which CEO of DyDo Drinco Malaysia Takeshi Suma described as timely and will give a sense of connectivity among their consumers for the Games.

With the upcoming Tokyo Olympics just around the corner, Yobick also called on for Malaysians nationwide to come as one, cheering on Peng Soon-Liu Ying with words of encouragement through the “Sokong Wira Malaysia” campaign. — Bernama