60pc of Malaysian athletes to Tokyo Olympics are female

File photo of the Olympic rings pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The participation of the Malaysian contingent in Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, will record its own history when 60 per cent or 18 of the 30 eligible athletes are female.

At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Malaysia was represented by 15 female athletes, which was 47 per cent of the 32 athletes at that time, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in a statement today.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will also see 13 national athletes making their debut at the world's biggest sporting event, while more than 50 per cent have had previous experience.

National diver, Leong Mun Yee will create history for Malaysian athletes in the Olympic Games with her fifth participation, starting with the 2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London and 2020 Tokyo editions.

Track cycling champion, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang will compete for the fourth consecutive time after the Beijing, London and 2016 Rio Olympic Games, while this is the third consecutive time for the country's diving queen, Pandelela Rinong who also competed in London and Rio.

In badminton, mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying will also make their third consecutive appearance at the Games, after returning with a silver medal in the last edition.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican also expressed his appreciation of all those who were instrumental in the preparations of the national contingent and congratulated all athletes who have qualified to 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“This is a very meaningful moment. Our athletes have given such a high commitment to get to this stage despite being hampered by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They will carry the name and fight for the country. In the name of Malaysia, we continue to support all of them and we pray that all our athletes are protected from any misfortune, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

KBS also announced that the national contingent will be represented by 63 people, comprising 30 athletes and 21 coaches from 10 sports, as well as 12 officers to look after the contingent in various aspects during the games.

KBS said to ensure the smooth management of the national contingent, three secretariat officers representing the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), the National Sports Council (NSC) and the National Sports Institute (ISN) will be responsible for handling the daily affairs of the contingent secretariat.

Two secretariat personnel were also appointed as Covid Liaison Officers (CLOs) to manage the requirements of the Covid-19 procedure, as stipulated by the organisers, as a measure to ensure the pandemic is contained.

Contingent chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Kamarul Hashimy Hussien will lead a total of five sports science and medicine support service staff to provide specialised services to national athletes.

The sailing team comprising four athletes and three coaches will be the first to depart for Tokyo on Thursday (July 8) for logistical preparations and training before the sailing action opens on July 25 at Enoshima Yard Harbour, followed by the Malaysian contingent secretariat on July 10.

The second group of 40 athletes and officials from swimming, diving, badminton, gymnastics, archery and shooting will leave for Tokyo on July 17 along with a sports science and medicine support team.

The sports village, which will officially open on July 13 in Harumi Futo, will house 10,000 athletes, coaches and contingent officials from 206 countries, as well as two more satellite sports villages in Enoshima for sailing and Shuzenji for cycling. — Bernama