Alaphilippe claims Tour de France opening stage

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage and the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Stage 1 Brest to Landerneau, France June 26, 2021. — Pool via Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LANDERNEAU (France), June 26 — Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the first stage of the Tour de France, a 197.8-km from Brest, to take the inaugural leader’s yellow jersey today.

The world champion burst away from the main pack with 2.3-km left of a brutal climb up to the Cote de la Fosse aux Loups, and none of his rivals could match his power.

Australian Michael Matthews took second place, with Slovenian Primoz Roglic coming home third.

The stage was marred by two massive crashes that brought down numerous riders. — Reuters