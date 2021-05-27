Report: Uefa to discuss scrapping away goals rule

Last season's Champions League winners Bayern Munich were knocked out by Paris St Germain in the quarter-finals on away goals, while Juventus also crashed out under the rule in the round of 16, losing to Porto in extra time. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 27 — European football’s governing body Uefa will discuss getting rid of the away goals rule in its competitions, The Times reported.

The rule is applied when the score of a two-legged tie is level on aggregate after 180 minutes, with the team scoring more goals away from their home venue declared winners.

The rule, introduced by Uefa in 1965-66, has come under scrutiny this season with some matches being held at neutral venues without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Times said the rule would be discussed at Uefa’s club competitions committee meeting in Porto on Friday, a day before the Champions League final between Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea.

Last season's Champions League winners Bayern Munich were knocked out by Paris St Germain in the quarter-finals on away goals, while Juventus also crashed out under the rule in the round of 16, losing to Porto in extra time. — Reuters