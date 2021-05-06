All golfing activities in MCO zones suspended from tomorrow, says MGA

People are seen playing golf at the Seri Selangor Golf Club in Petaling Jaya, February 13, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Following the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur and parts of Selangor, all golfing activities will be suspended until the end of the MCO.

Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said this was in line with the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ (KBS) directive that no sporting activities be allowed during the MCO period.

KBS said that the order covers commercial operators, public facilities and open areas which includes golf.

“As announced by KBS today, sport related activities including Golf in MCO districts/states shall be temporarily suspended effective May 7 2021 until further notice from the government.

“Notwithstanding, please take note that routine golf maintenance activities may still be undertaken provided that at any one time no more than 30 per cent of the total course and maintenance staff be at the work place.

“As for states under the conditional MCO (CMCO), golf related operations may resume provided MGA’S Mandatory Standard Operating Procedures are strictly complied with.

“Please take note that golf clubs situated in CMCO states must install plastic separators in buggies for twin sharing usage or alternatively, must enforce the one golfer per buggy if separators cannot be installed,” he said in a statement today.

On Tuesday, the government announced that the third MCO would be enforced in the six Selangor districts of Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

A day later, the government announced the MCO would also be enforced in Kuala Lumpur, after its perplexing omission from the partial lockdown imposed on all the Selangor districts surrounding it.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement that the NSC decided this after considering the emergence of 17 Covid-19 clusters in Kuala Lumpur over the past week.