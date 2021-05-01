KBS to closely monitor development of PSM-Astaf dispute, says Reezal Merican

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry would not intervene in the club's suspension. — Bernama pic

KEPALA BATAS, May 1 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will closely monitor developments regarding the temporary suspension of the Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) from any activities related to the sport by the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (Astaf).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry, however, would not interfere in the matter as it was already in the legal process.

“I have voiced my concern regarding the matter and I really could not make any statement earlier because the matter between PSM and Astaf is still ongoing.

“Let the process carry on and I will look at its development. Let the process and actions be resolved first,” he told reporters after he had officiated a ceremony to handover Ramadan contributions for Aidilfitri celebrations here today.

The minister, who is also the MP for Kepala Batas, said this when asked to comment on the ongoing dispute between both the sepak takraw governing bodies.

Today, Astaf announced in a statement that the suspension, until a hearing is convened, had been handed to PSM due to PSM president Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail’s remarks on the Asian sepak takraw governing body’s election on March 1.

The statement added that the president’s action and/or written words had brought the game of sepak takraw, which interest they’re are meant to promote, into disrepute. The Executive Committee of Astaf also unanimously voted to pursue disciplinary proceedings against PSM for breach of its undertaking.

Yesterday, Astaf announced that they have fixed May 5 (Wednesday) for the disciplinary hearing against Ahmad.

Earlier, Reezal Merican presented contributions to 1,000 residents from the B40 group in the Kepala Batas parliamentary constituency in the form of daily necessities and RM200 in cash to help ease their burden.

He said the contributions were donated by several parties, among them being Yayasan Salam Malaysia, which was represented by its Board of Trustees member Datuk Mior Kamarulbaid Mior Shahid, and Philip Morris Malaysia, which was represented by its managing director Naeem Shahab Khan. — Bernama