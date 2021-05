L Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton congratulates Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas after the qualifying session of the Portuguese Grand Prix on Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal May 1, 2021 — Reuters pool pic

The Finn qualified 0.007 of a second faster than seven times world champion Hamilton for a Mercedes front row sweep at the Algarve circuit.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, a point behind championship leader Hamilton after two races, qualified third. — Reuters