National Sports Council: Malaysian contingent to Tokyo 2020 must abide by regulations, including daily Covid-19 screening

The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne March 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, April 29 — The Malaysian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games must abide by all regulations stipulated by the organiser, including daily Covid-19 screening.

National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese government had issued additional measures for the Games in the latest playbook.

Among the regulations are that participants are required to undergo two Covid-19 screenings prior to their departure to Japan and daily screening for athletes and officials.

“This is to ensure the safety of the athletes and the people of Japan. It is the responsibility of all parties, including the national contingent, to adhere to the regulations issued by the organiser. There is no flexibility. We must ensure that Tokyo 2020 can be held without any infection.”

He told reporters this after the state-level Road to Tokyo 2020 Support Tour programme at Wisma Negeri here, today, which was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Ahmad Shapawi said the NSC would organise a detailed briefing session for all athletes and officials once the organiser had finalised all the regulations for Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, on the temporary suspension of the Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) from any sports-related activities by the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF), Ahmad Shapawi said it did not involve the team’s participation in the SEA Games and Asian Games.

“I was made to understand that the suspension of PSM’s membership in ASTAF does not mean that the national sepak takraw squad will be suspended from competing in the Asian and SEA Games,” he said.

He explained that the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) had the right to allow the national squad to join the contingents to the SEA Games and Asian Games.

However, Ahmad Shapawi said PSM’s suspension would see the national sepak takraw team facing problems competing in tournaments organised by ASTAF and the International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF).

It was reported that PSM also face the possibility of being expelled from ASTAF after they were alleged to have violated the pledge to abide by all objectives and the constitutions of ISTAF and ASTAF, as signed on March 14, 2008. — Bernama