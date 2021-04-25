Terengganu stun JDT, end unbeaten run

JDT player Bregson Gustavo Silvera Da Silva controls the ball in the Super League match against Terengganu FC at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim, Iskandar Puteri April 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Seven-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) were stunned 0-1 by Terengganu FC (TFC) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, last night.

Midfielder Mohamad Hakimi Abdullah emerged as the hero for the Turtles squad when he took advantage of a mistake by the Johor defence to give the visitors the winning goal in the 57th minute.

The last time TFC recorded a victory over JDT was during the Malaysia Cup campaign in October 2018, while subsequent meetings between the two clubs have resulted in three draws and three victories for JDT.

The result also ruined JDT’s unbeaten run in the Super League this season, with their last league loss suffered against Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC in July 2019.

Despite the loss, JDT remain at the top of the Super League with 23 points from 10 matches, followed by TFC (21 points) and Kedah Darul Aman FC (20 points).

Meanwhile, Penang FC continued to pile on the misery for Sri Pahang FC as they beat the Tok Gajah squad 3-0 at the Penang City Stadium.

The home side showed their attacking prowess with goals from Brazilian import Endrick Dos Santos in the 11th minute and Muhammad Danial Ashraf Abdullah in the 26th minute, while Muhammad Jafri Muhammad Firdaus Chew’s header in injury rounded up the victory for the Black Panthers who currently sit in fourth place with 19 points.

At the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, M. Tamilmaran’s lone goal in the 81st minute helped PJ City FC record a 1-0 victory over the league’s bottom club.

Premier League action tonight saw Negeri Sembilan FC remain at the top of the standings after drawing 1-1 at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium against their closest challengers, Sarawak United.

E. Elavarasan’s squad opened the scoring in the first minute through Muhammad Gopi Rizqi Ramachandra, but Negri Sembilan managed to equalise through Alain Thierry Akono in the 61st minute.

Kelantan United defeated Kuching City FC 1-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, while TFC II drew 2-2 against Selangor 2 at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

Negri Sembilan sit at the top of the table with 18 points after nine matches, followed by Sarawak United who have 17 points with one match in hand, and Kelantan United with 16 points. — Bernama